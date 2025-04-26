26 April 2025
Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Close cooperation will be carried out between UEFA and Turkiye"

26 April 2025 17:30
14
"The opening of the UEFA office in Istanbul is part of the cooperation of the parties regarding the prestigious tournaments to be held in Turkiye".

AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev said this to Report regarding his participation in the event organized to mark the launch of the UEFA office in Turkiye, Idman.biz reports.

The official of the organization emphasized that UEFA will implement various projects in the brotherly country: "Turkish Football Federation did its best to organize the event at a high level. As you know, the final match of the UEFA Europa League in 2026 and the UEFA Conference League in 2027 will be held in the brotherly country. In addition, Turkey and Italy will co-host the European Championship in 2032. Close cooperation will be carried out between UEFA and Turkey regarding these prestigious events. There will also be various UEFA projects related to the development of football in the region. The opening of the Istanbul office was also part of these."

Hajiyev said that the event was attended by UEFA, as well as the Turkish President, as well as the heads of the Football Federations of several countries: "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony of the representation. He gave his blessing and wished the representation success in its activities. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and the heads of a number of European and Asian Football Federations also attended the event."

Idman.biz

