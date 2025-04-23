UCL record holder for clean sheets – FULL LIST

The goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in UEFA Champions League history have been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released a list featuring goalkeepers who have kept a clean sheet in at least 30 matches under the Champions League name since its rebranding in 1992, Idman.biz reports.

At the top of the list stands Bayern Munich’s German legend, Manuel Neuer, who holds the all-time record.

Most Clean Sheets in Champions League (Minimum 30 Matches)



# Goalkeeper CS Games 1 Manuel Neuer 62 150 2 Iker Casillas 59 177 3 Gianluigi Buffon 53 124 4 Edwin van der Sar 51 98 5 Petr Čech 49 111 6 Víctor Valdes 45 106 7 Jan Oblak 37 94 8 Dida 35 72 9 Oliver Kahn 34 103 10 Ederson 33 86 11 Marc André ter Stegen 32 85 12 Thibaut Courtois 30 88

Idman.biz