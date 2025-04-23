UCL record holder for clean sheets – FULL LIST

The goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in UEFA Champions League history have been revealed.
The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released a list featuring goalkeepers who have kept a clean sheet in at least 30 matches under the Champions League name since its rebranding in 1992, Idman.biz reports.
At the top of the list stands Bayern Munich’s German legend, Manuel Neuer, who holds the all-time record.
Most Clean Sheets in Champions League (Minimum 30 Matches)
|
|
Goalkeeper
|
CS
|
Games
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Manuel Neuer
|
62
|
150
|
2
|
Iker Casillas
|
59
|
177
|
3
|
Gianluigi Buffon
|
53
|
124
|
4
|
Edwin van der Sar
|
51
|
98
|
5
|
Petr Čech
|
49
|
111
|
6
|
Víctor Valdes
|
45
|
106
|
7
|
Jan Oblak
|
37
|
94
|
8
|
Dida
|
35
|
72
|
9
|
Oliver Kahn
|
34
|
103
|
10
|
Ederson
|
33
|
86
|
11
|
Marc André ter Stegen
|
32
|
85
|
12
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
30
|
88
