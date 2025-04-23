Boavista left in dark: Stadium lights cut due to unpaid bills

Portuguese football club Boavista is facing serious financial difficulties.

The Porto-based club — once home to Azerbaijani players Emin Mahmudov and Kamran Agayev — has failed to pay its electricity bills, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, power at the Bessa Stadium has been cut off.

Due to the blackout, the team has been forced to hold training sessions outside the city. If the debt is not settled soon, the upcoming league match against Sporting, scheduled for April 27, may be in jeopardy.

Currently, Boavista sits 17th in the standings with 21 points.

Idman.biz