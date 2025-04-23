WATCH: Barcelona clinch narrow win with lone goal

Barcelona secured another win in LaLiga with a tight 1-0 victory over Mallorca in matchday 33.

The game was dominated by the Catalan side, who created numerous scoring chances but managed to convert only one of them, Idman.biz reports.

The decisive moment came in the 46th minute, when Dani Olmo found the net to give Barça the lead – and ultimately, the win.

In another fixture of the day, Valencia and Espanyol shared the points with a 1-1 draw.

LaLiga – Matchday 33

April 22

21:00. Valencia 1–1 Espanyol

23:00. Barcelona 1–0 Mallorca

Idman.biz