The list of Brazilian players who have scored the most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season has been released.

The IFFHS included only those who netted 10 or more goals in a single campaign, Idman.biz reports, Idman.biz reports.

So far, only six Brazilian players have reached that mark, with Raphinha holding the all-time record.

Top Brazilian goal-scorers in a single Champions League season:

1. Raphinha (Barcelona, 2024/25) – 12 goals

2–6. Mario Jardel (Porto, 1999/2000) – 10 goals

Rivaldo (Barcelona, 1999/2000) – 10 goals

Kaká (AC Milan, 2006/07) – 10 goals

Neymar (Barcelona, 2014/15) – 10 goals

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, 2017/18) – 10 goals

Idman.biz