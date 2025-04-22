22 April 2025
EN

Top Brazilian scorers in Champions League history revealed

Football
News
22 April 2025 09:49
16
Top Brazilian scorers in Champions League history revealed

The list of Brazilian players who have scored the most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season has been released.

The IFFHS included only those who netted 10 or more goals in a single campaign, Idman.biz reports, Idman.biz reports.

So far, only six Brazilian players have reached that mark, with Raphinha holding the all-time record.

Top Brazilian goal-scorers in a single Champions League season:

1. Raphinha (Barcelona, 2024/25) – 12 goals

2–6. Mario Jardel (Porto, 1999/2000) – 10 goals

Rivaldo (Barcelona, 1999/2000) – 10 goals

Kaká (AC Milan, 2006/07) – 10 goals

Neymar (Barcelona, 2014/15) – 10 goals

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, 2017/18) – 10 goals

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League?
18:14
Football

Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League?

The goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the current Misli Premier League season have been revealed
AFFA hosts meeting with Mexican ambassador
14:24
Football

AFFA hosts meeting with Mexican ambassador

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of football
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Seminar held at AFFA on upcoming changes to financial criteria – PHOTO
13:30
Football

Seminar held at AFFA on upcoming changes to financial criteria – PHOTO

The seminar addressed several key topics, including the financial sustainability of clubs and the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations
AFFA Shocks with High-Profile Referee Appointments for Cup Semifinals
12:55
Football

AFFA Shocks with High-Profile Referee Appointments for Cup Semifinals

AFFA has assigned top-tier referees to the return legs of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, drawing significant attention
Galatasaray considering return of former defender Sacha Boey
11:51
Football

Galatasaray considering return of former defender Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey could be on his way back to the Turkish Super League, with Galatasaray reportedly eyeing a move for their former player

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years
20 April 10:08
Football

Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Kocaelispor has secured the championship title in Turkiye’s First League
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades