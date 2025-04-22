Top Brazilian scorers in Champions League history revealed

The list of Brazilian players who have scored the most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season has been released.
The IFFHS included only those who netted 10 or more goals in a single campaign, Idman.biz reports, Idman.biz reports.
So far, only six Brazilian players have reached that mark, with Raphinha holding the all-time record.
Top Brazilian goal-scorers in a single Champions League season:
1. Raphinha (Barcelona, 2024/25) – 12 goals
2–6. Mario Jardel (Porto, 1999/2000) – 10 goals
Rivaldo (Barcelona, 1999/2000) – 10 goals
Kaká (AC Milan, 2006/07) – 10 goals
Neymar (Barcelona, 2014/15) – 10 goals
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, 2017/18) – 10 goals
