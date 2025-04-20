20 April 2025
EN

Champions are determined in two more countries

Football
News
20 April 2025 10:35
8
Champions are determined in two more countries

As the football season in the European leagues held according to the autumn-spring system draws to a close, champions continue to be determined.

In Luxembourg, Differdange won the title of national champion for the second year in a row with five rounds remaining in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

In San Marino, the Virtus club achieved the same achievement.

Previously, PSG in France, Olympiacos in Greece, Srvena Zvezda in Serbia, Linfild in Northern Ireland, and TNS in Wales have formalized their championships.

Idman.biz

