20 April 2025
EN

WATCH: Barcelona’s stunning comeback, Atletico stumble

Football
News
20 April 2025 09:30
16
WATCH: Barcelona’s stunning comeback, Atletico stumble

Matchday 32 action continued in Spain’s LaLiga with four more games.

Barcelona pulled off a thrilling comeback at home against Celta Vigo, Idman.biz reports.

Despite trailing 1–3 midway through the second half, the Catalans stormed back, with Raphinha converting a penalty in the 90+8th minute to seal a dramatic 4–3 win. The victory keeps Barça firmly in the title race.

Elsewhere, title contenders Atletico Madrid suffered a setback with a shock 0–1 defeat away to Las Palmas.

Earlier in the day, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano shared the spoils, while Mallorca and Leganés played out a goalless draw.

LaLiga – Matchday 32 (April 19):
Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Valencia
Barcelona 4–3 Celta Vigo
Mallorca 0–0 Leganés
Las Palmas 1–0 Atletico Madrid


Idman.biz

Related news

Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy
11:11
Football

Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy

The experienced striker added that Turan Tovuz is a good team that fights until the end
Champions are determined in two more countries
10:35
Football

Champions are determined in two more countries

In San Marino, the Virtus club achieved the same achievement
Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years
10:08
Football

Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Kocaelispor has secured the championship title in Turkiye’s First League
WATCH: One goal enough for Napoli and Roma
09:21
Football

WATCH: One goal enough for Napoli and Roma

Three matches were played as part of Matchday 33 in Italy’s Serie A

WATCH: Bayern's big win, 45-minute goal fest in Berlin
09:13
Football

WATCH: Bayern's big win, 45-minute goal fest in Berlin

Matchday 30 of the German Bundesliga kicked off with plenty of goals and drama
WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle
09:01
Football

WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle

The 33rd round of the English Premier League has kicked off with exciting matchups

Most read

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"
18 April 10:53
Football

Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"

Leo Messi hails Pep Guardiola as a football visionary
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash
18 April 16:05
Football

WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad