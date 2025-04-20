WATCH: Barcelona’s stunning comeback, Atletico stumble

Matchday 32 action continued in Spain’s LaLiga with four more games.

Barcelona pulled off a thrilling comeback at home against Celta Vigo, Idman.biz reports.

Despite trailing 1–3 midway through the second half, the Catalans stormed back, with Raphinha converting a penalty in the 90+8th minute to seal a dramatic 4–3 win. The victory keeps Barça firmly in the title race.

Elsewhere, title contenders Atletico Madrid suffered a setback with a shock 0–1 defeat away to Las Palmas.

Earlier in the day, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano shared the spoils, while Mallorca and Leganés played out a goalless draw.

LaLiga – Matchday 32 (April 19):

Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Valencia

Barcelona 4–3 Celta Vigo

Mallorca 0–0 Leganés

Las Palmas 1–0 Atletico Madrid



