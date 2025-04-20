20 April 2025
EN

WATCH: One goal enough for Napoli and Roma

Football
News
20 April 2025 09:21
22
WATCH: One goal enough for Napoli and Roma

Three matches were played as part of Matchday 33 in Italy’s Serie A.

Napoli continued their push with another narrow win, Idman.biz reports.
Antonio Conte’s side edged past struggling Monza 1–0 thanks to a goal by McTominay, securing three crucial away points.

Roma also extended their unbeaten run, clinching a 1–0 home victory over Verona. The Giallorossi remain in strong form as the season nears its climax.

Serie A, Matchday 33 (April 19):
Lecce 0–3 Como
Monza 0–1 Napoli
Roma 1–0 Verona

Idman.biz

Related news

Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy
11:11
Football

Ramon Machado: the match against Qarabag will not be easy

The experienced striker added that Turan Tovuz is a good team that fights until the end
Champions are determined in two more countries
10:35
Football

Champions are determined in two more countries

In San Marino, the Virtus club achieved the same achievement
Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years
10:08
Football

Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Kocaelispor has secured the championship title in Turkiye’s First League
WATCH: Barcelona’s stunning comeback, Atletico stumble
09:30
Football

WATCH: Barcelona’s stunning comeback, Atletico stumble

Matchday 32 action continued in Spain’s LaLiga with four more games

WATCH: Bayern's big win, 45-minute goal fest in Berlin
09:13
Football

WATCH: Bayern's big win, 45-minute goal fest in Berlin

Matchday 30 of the German Bundesliga kicked off with plenty of goals and drama
WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle
09:01
Football

WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle

The 33rd round of the English Premier League has kicked off with exciting matchups

Most read

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"
18 April 10:53
Football

Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"

Leo Messi hails Pep Guardiola as a football visionary
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash
18 April 16:05
Football

WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad