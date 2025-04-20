WATCH: One goal enough for Napoli and Roma

Three matches were played as part of Matchday 33 in Italy’s Serie A.

Napoli continued their push with another narrow win, Idman.biz reports.

Antonio Conte’s side edged past struggling Monza 1–0 thanks to a goal by McTominay, securing three crucial away points.

Roma also extended their unbeaten run, clinching a 1–0 home victory over Verona. The Giallorossi remain in strong form as the season nears its climax.

Serie A, Matchday 33 (April 19):

Lecce 0–3 Como

Monza 0–1 Napoli

Roma 1–0 Verona

Idman.biz