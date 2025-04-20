WATCH: Bayern's big win, 45-minute goal fest in Berlin

Matchday 30 of the German Bundesliga kicked off with plenty of goals and drama.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich bounced back strongly after their Champions League exit, Idman.biz reports.

The Bavarians cruised to a dominant 4–0 away win against Heidenheim, showcasing their firepower.

In Bremen, Werder edged Bochum with a narrow 1–0 victory. Meanwhile, the Union Berlin vs. Stuttgart clash turned into a goal thriller, ending in a 4–4 draw — with all eight goals scored in the first half.

Bundesliga – Matchday 30:

Heidenheim 0–4 Bayern Munich

Mainz 2–2 Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig 1–1 Holstein Kiel

Werder Bremen 1–0 Bochum

Freiburg 3–2 Hoffenheim

Union Berlin 4–4 Stuttgart

