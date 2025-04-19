Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move.

According to Sport Bible, as reported by renowned Arab journalist Nasir Jabbar, the Portuguese forward is considering leaving his current team in order to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

English clubs Chelsea and Manchester City are said to be interested in signing Ronaldo. He may sign a one-month contract with one of them specifically to take part in the tournament.

Ronaldo previously played for another English giant, Manchester United. Earlier, there were reports that he might sign a similar short-term deal with Inter Miami for the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo's five-match goal streak came to an end in the Saudi Pro League’s 28th round during a match against Al-Qadsiah, where Al-Nassr lost 1–2.

