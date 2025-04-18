Zira midfielder: “For me, nothing is over yet”

Zira’s French midfielder Iron Gomis shared his thoughts in an interview with Futbolinfo.az following their recent comeback victory.

– You made a great comeback in the 30th round of the Premier League against Neftchi...

– I think we didn’t start the game well. But after Neftchi’s second goal, we woke up. The team responded to their attacks and goals. In the end, we showed character and won the match.

– Would you say this win secured your spot in the European competitions?

– I prefer not to speak too soon. For me, nothing is over yet. I’d rather keep playing like this until the end of the season. We must protect all our chances and keep winning.

– The team is playing good football and also getting results. What’s the main reason behind this?

– There’s no particular reason. We are a team with collective goals. And we work hard for them.

– What needs to be done in the upcoming matches to reach those goals?

– We have clear goals, and we want to achieve them. To do that, we simply need to fight until the end.

– Next up, you face Sumgayit at home. Your opponent has been inconsistent and is behind you in terms of performance. Will you secure another 3 points?

– Like every match, this one will be tough too. So we’ll do everything we can to win.

