El Pibe Valderrama to Vinicius: “There’s no need to cry”

Amid ongoing controversies surrounding Vinicius Jr.’s on-field reactions, Colombian football legend Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama shared his candid thoughts.

Speaking to Fútbol de Primera, the South American icon highlighted how football was tougher during his era, with less protection for skillful players, Idman.biz reports.

“He doesn’t need to cry. You learn from the best—and the best don’t cry. We used to watch them get knocked down and get back up, again and again. Why would I cry? Vinicius doesn’t need to cry—he needs to play,” Valderrama stated.

While acknowledging Vinicius Jr.'s undeniable talent, Valderrama urged the Brazilian winger to stay focused on his performance rather than the arguments and incidents.

Despite the criticism, ‘El Pibe’ also praised Vinicius as one of his favorite current wingers, alongside Luis Díaz, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Lionel Messi.

