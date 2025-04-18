Sweden advances, Azerbaijan maintains its position – UEFA Rankings

The quarter-final stage of the European club competitions has come to a close.

This week’s second-leg matches in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League featured 12 games, Idman.biz reports.

Following these matches, the UEFA rankings have been updated. Sweden has moved up to 20th place, surpassing Croatia.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged, with the country holding 19.625 points. Despite no teams representing Azerbaijan in Europe anymore, the nation remains in 30th place in the rankings.

This season’s points total stands at 2.875, with contributions from Zira and Qarabag earning 1.250 points, Sabah securing 0.250, and Sumgayit contributing 0.125 points to the national coefficient.

Currently, England leads the table with 112.533 points.

# Country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 Rating Team 1 England 24,357 21,000 23,000 17,375 26,821 112,553 4/ 7 2 Italy 16,285 15,714 22,357 21,000 21,187 96,543 2/ 8 3 Spain 19,500 18,428 16,571 16,062 23,250 93,811 3/ 7 4 Germany 15,214 16,214 17.125 19,357 18,421 86,331 8 5 France 7,916 18,416 12,583 16,250 16,857 72,022 1/ 7 6 Netherlands 9,200 19,200 13,500 10,000 15,250 67,150 6 7 Portugal 9,600 12,916 12,500 11,000 16,250 62,266 5 8 Belgium 6,000 6,600 14,200 14,400 15,650 56,850 5 9 Czech Republic 6,600 6,700 6.750 13,500 10,550 44,100 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6,700 11,800 12,000 10,300 43,900 5 11 Norway 6,500 7.625 5.750 8,000 11,812 39,687 1/ 4 12 Greece 5.100 8,000 2.125 11,400 12,687 39,312 4 13 Austria 6,700 10,400 4,900 4,800 9.650 36,450 5 14 Scotland 8,500 7,900 3,500 6,400 9.250 35,550 5 15 Poland 4,000 4.625 7.750 6.875 11,750 35,000 4 16 Denmark 4.125 7,800 5,900 8,500 7,656 33,981 4 17 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8,500 5.200 7,050 33,625 5 18 Israel 7,000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31,625 4 19 Cyprus 4,000 4.125 5.100 3.750 10,562 27,537 4 20 Sweden 2,500 5.125 6.250 1.875 11,375 27.125 1/ 4 21 Croatia 5,900 6,000 3.375 5.875 5.875 27,025 4 22 Serbia 5,500 9,500 5.375 1,400 3.725 25,500 5 23 Ukraine 6,800 4.200 5,700 4.100 3,600 24,400 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4,500 6.625 24,000 4 25 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 7.750 23,250 4 26 Russia 4.333 5,300 4.333 4.333 4.333 22,632 0 27 Slovakia 1,500 4.125 6,000 5,000 4.625 21,250 4 28 Slovenia 2.250 3,000 2.125 3.875 9,093 20,343 4 29 Bulgaria 4,000 3.375 4,500 4.375 3.625 19,875 4 30 Azerbaijan 2,500 4.375 4,000 5.875 2.875 19,625 4 31 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1,500 5,343 14,968 4 32 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2,000 2.125 14,500 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1,500 3,000 3,833 4.562 13,520 4 34 Bosnia H. 2.625 1.625 2,000 2.250 4,531 13,031 4 35 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12,250 4 36 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.875 12,250 4 37 Kosovo 1,833 2.333 2.875 3,000 2,000 12,041 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11,750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1,000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3,000 11.125 4 40 Faroese name. 2.750 1,500 2.250 2.750 1,500 10,750 4 41 Malta 1,500 1.875 2.625 1,500 1,000 8,500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2,833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1,500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6,500 0.500 0.500 8,000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7,957 4 46 Albania 2,000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1,000 1.333 2,500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1,000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1,500 1,500 1.166 0.625 2,000 6,791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1,500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1,500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6,000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1,500 0.666 1.666 1,000 5,498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1,500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2,498 3

Idman.biz