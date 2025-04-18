Sweden advances, Azerbaijan maintains its position – UEFA Rankings

The quarter-final stage of the European club competitions has come to a close.
This week’s second-leg matches in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League featured 12 games, Idman.biz reports.
Following these matches, the UEFA rankings have been updated. Sweden has moved up to 20th place, surpassing Croatia.
Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged, with the country holding 19.625 points. Despite no teams representing Azerbaijan in Europe anymore, the nation remains in 30th place in the rankings.
This season’s points total stands at 2.875, with contributions from Zira and Qarabag earning 1.250 points, Sabah securing 0.250, and Sumgayit contributing 0.125 points to the national coefficient.
Currently, England leads the table with 112.533 points.
|
#
|
Country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
Rating
|
Team
|
1
|
England
|
24,357
|
21,000
|
23,000
|
17,375
|
26,821
|
112,553
|
4/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16,285
|
15,714
|
22,357
|
21,000
|
21,187
|
96,543
|
2/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19,500
|
18,428
|
16,571
|
16,062
|
23,250
|
93,811
|
3/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15,214
|
16,214
|
17.125
|
19,357
|
18,421
|
86,331
|
8
|
5
|
France
|
7,916
|
18,416
|
12,583
|
16,250
|
16,857
|
72,022
|
1/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9,200
|
19,200
|
13,500
|
10,000
|
15,250
|
67,150
|
6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9,600
|
12,916
|
12,500
|
11,000
|
16,250
|
62,266
|
5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6,000
|
6,600
|
14,200
|
14,400
|
15,650
|
56,850
|
5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6,600
|
6,700
|
6.750
|
13,500
|
10,550
|
44,100
|
5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6,700
|
11,800
|
12,000
|
10,300
|
43,900
|
5
|
11
|
Norway
|
6,500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8,000
|
11,812
|
39,687
|
1/ 4
|
12
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8,000
|
2.125
|
11,400
|
12,687
|
39,312
|
4
|
13
|
Austria
|
6,700
|
10,400
|
4,900
|
4,800
|
9.650
|
36,450
|
5
|
14
|
Scotland
|
8,500
|
7,900
|
3,500
|
6,400
|
9.250
|
35,550
|
5
|
15
|
Poland
|
4,000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
11,750
|
35,000
|
4
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7,800
|
5,900
|
8,500
|
7,656
|
33,981
|
4
|
17
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8,500
|
5.200
|
7,050
|
33,625
|
5
|
18
|
Israel
|
7,000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31,625
|
4
|
19
|
Cyprus
|
4,000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
10,562
|
27,537
|
4
|
20
|
Sweden
|
2,500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
11,375
|
27.125
|
1/ 4
|
21
|
Croatia
|
5,900
|
6,000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.875
|
27,025
|
4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5,500
|
9,500
|
5.375
|
1,400
|
3.725
|
25,500
|
5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6,800
|
4.200
|
5,700
|
4.100
|
3,600
|
24,400
|
5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4,500
|
6.625
|
24,000
|
4
|
25
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
7.750
|
23,250
|
4
|
26
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5,300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
22,632
|
0
|
27
|
Slovakia
|
1,500
|
4.125
|
6,000
|
5,000
|
4.625
|
21,250
|
4
|
28
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3,000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
9,093
|
20,343
|
4
|
29
|
Bulgaria
|
4,000
|
3.375
|
4,500
|
4.375
|
3.625
|
19,875
|
4
|
30
|
Azerbaijan
|
2,500
|
4.375
|
4,000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19,625
|
4
|
31
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1,500
|
5,343
|
14,968
|
4
|
32
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2,000
|
2.125
|
14,500
|
4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1,500
|
3,000
|
3,833
|
4.562
|
13,520
|
4
|
34
|
Bosnia H.
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2,000
|
2.250
|
4,531
|
13,031
|
4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12,250
|
4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.875
|
12,250
|
4
|
37
|
Kosovo
|
1,833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
12,041
|
4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11,750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1,000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3,000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroese name.
|
2.750
|
1,500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1,500
|
10,750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1,500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1,500
|
1,000
|
8,500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2,833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1,500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6,500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8,000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7,957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2,000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1,000
|
1.333
|
2,500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1,000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2,000
|
6,791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1,500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1,500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6,000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1,500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1,000
|
5,498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1,500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2,498
|
3
Idman.biz