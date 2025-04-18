18 April 2025
Sweden advances, Azerbaijan maintains its position – UEFA Rankings

18 April 2025 10:18
23
Sweden advances, Azerbaijan maintains its position – UEFA Rankings

The quarter-final stage of the European club competitions has come to a close.

This week’s second-leg matches in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League featured 12 games, Idman.biz reports.

Following these matches, the UEFA rankings have been updated. Sweden has moved up to 20th place, surpassing Croatia.

Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged, with the country holding 19.625 points. Despite no teams representing Azerbaijan in Europe anymore, the nation remains in 30th place in the rankings.

This season’s points total stands at 2.875, with contributions from Zira and Qarabag earning 1.250 points, Sabah securing 0.250, and Sumgayit contributing 0.125 points to the national coefficient.

Currently, England leads the table with 112.533 points.

#

Country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

Rating

Team

1

England

24,357

21,000

23,000

17,375

26,821

112,553

4/ 7

2

Italy

16,285

15,714

22,357

21,000

21,187

96,543

2/ 8

3

Spain

19,500

18,428

16,571

16,062

23,250

93,811

3/ 7

4

Germany

15,214

16,214

17.125

19,357

18,421

86,331

8

5

France

7,916

18,416

12,583

16,250

16,857

72,022

1/ 7

6

Netherlands

9,200

19,200

13,500

10,000

15,250

67,150

6

7

Portugal

9,600

12,916

12,500

11,000

16,250

62,266

5

8

Belgium

6,000

6,600

14,200

14,400

15,650

56,850

5

9

Czech Republic

6,600

6,700

6.750

13,500

10,550

44,100

5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6,700

11,800

12,000

10,300

43,900

5

11

Norway

6,500

7.625

5.750

8,000

11,812

39,687

1/ 4

12

Greece

5.100

8,000

2.125

11,400

12,687

39,312

4

13

Austria

6,700

10,400

4,900

4,800

9.650

36,450

5

14

Scotland

8,500

7,900

3,500

6,400

9.250

35,550

5

15

Poland

4,000

4.625

7.750

6.875

11,750

35,000

4

16

Denmark

4.125

7,800

5,900

8,500

7,656

33,981

4

17

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8,500

5.200

7,050

33,625

5

18

Israel

7,000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31,625

4

19

Cyprus

4,000

4.125

5.100

3.750

10,562

27,537

4

20

Sweden

2,500

5.125

6.250

1.875

11,375

27.125

1/ 4

21

Croatia

5,900

6,000

3.375

5.875

5.875

27,025

4

22

Serbia

5,500

9,500

5.375

1,400

3.725

25,500

5

23

Ukraine

6,800

4.200

5,700

4.100

3,600

24,400

5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4,500

6.625

24,000

4

25

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

7.750

23,250

4

26

Russia

4.333

5,300

4.333

4.333

4.333

22,632

0

27

Slovakia

1,500

4.125

6,000

5,000

4.625

21,250

4

28

Slovenia

2.250

3,000

2.125

3.875

9,093

20,343

4

29

Bulgaria

4,000

3.375

4,500

4.375

3.625

19,875

4

30

Azerbaijan

2,500

4.375

4,000

5.875

2.875

19,625

4

31

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1,500

5,343

14,968

4

32

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2,000

2.125

14,500

4

33

Iceland

0.625

1,500

3,000

3,833

4.562

13,520

4

34

Bosnia H.

2.625

1.625

2,000

2.250

4,531

13,031

4

35

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12,250

4

36

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.875

12,250

4

37

Kosovo

1,833

2.333

2.875

3,000

2,000

12,041

4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11,750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1,000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3,000

11.125

4

40

Faroese name.

2.750

1,500

2.250

2.750

1,500

10,750

4

41

Malta

1,500

1.875

2.625

1,500

1,000

8,500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2,833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1,500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6,500

0.500

0.500

8,000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7,957

4

46

Albania

2,000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1,000

1.333

2,500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1,000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1,500

1,500

1.166

0.625

2,000

6,791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1,500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1,500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6,000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1,500

0.666

1.666

1,000

5,498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1,500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2,498

3

Idman.biz

