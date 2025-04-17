Champions League semi-finals set to determine finalists

The UEFA Champions League semi-final schedule has been officially announced.

The semi-final stage will kick off in London, with Arsenal hosting PSG on April 29. The following day, Barcelona will face Inter at home, Idman.biz reports.

The first finalist will be determined in the Inter vs Barcelona return leg in Italy, set for May 6. The second finalist will be decided the next day, on May 7, in the clash between PSG and Arsenal in Paris.

Champions League semi-final schedule

First Legs

April 29

23:00. Arsenal vs PSG

April 30

23:00. Barcelona vs Inter

Second Legs

May 6

23:00. Inter vs Barcelona

May 7

23:00. PSG vs Arsenal

Idman.biz