Arif Asadov reveals his favorites for Europa League and Conference League

Former coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Arif Asadov, has shared his insights on the upcoming Europa League and Conference League matches.

In an interview with Idman.biz, the experienced football expert named Olympique Lyon, Tottenham, and Bodø/Glimt as the top contenders for the Europa League title, especially highlighting the challenge Qarabag faces against such teams.

Asadov emphasized that while Qarabag has potential, they would need to strengthen their squad with higher-quality players to seriously contend for the UEFA Conference League title.

He also pointed to Chelsea as the most likely candidate to win the Conference League.

Idman.biz