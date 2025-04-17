Courtois slams Madrid’s attack after Arsenal knockout: “We lack a real centre-forward”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois didn’t hold back after his side’s Champions League exit, openly criticising the team's attacking performance in their 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday — which sealed a 5-1 aggregate loss.

Idman.biz, citing Flash Score, reports that Courtois said Madrid lacked cutting edge up front and were unable to truly test Arsenal keeper David Raya. “We didn’t have the accuracy in attack. I don’t think Raya had a save to make,” he said. “We put in a lot of crosses, but we don’t have a Joselu — a born centre-forward — this season. We need to analyse what can be improved.”

Despite boasting stars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior, Madrid struggled to threaten Arsenal’s defence until Vinicius’ 67th-minute goal, which came after Bukayo Saka’s opener.

Courtois also called for more collective play from the team. “When Vini or Kylian are double-marked, you might beat that once, but not five times. We need more teamwork, not just individual attempts.”

He praised Arsenal’s organization, admitting: “It was very hard to generate danger... They’re a very tough team to score against.”

Idman.biz