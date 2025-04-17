WATCH: Newcastle crush Crystal Palace, climb to third place

A rescheduled match from Matchweek 29 of the English Premier League has been played.

Newcastle United hosted Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park, Idman.biz reports.

The Magpies delivered a dominant performance in front of their home fans, securing a resounding 5–0 victory. Coming off a 4–1 win against Manchester United over the weekend, Newcastle continued their strong form with another high-scoring triumph.

This emphatic win has lifted Newcastle to third place in the league table.

English Premier League

Matchweek 29 – Rescheduled Match

22:30. Newcastle United 5–0 Crystal Palace

Idman.biz