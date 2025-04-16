WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

Thierry Henry couldn’t help but jump in during an interview with David Beckham — right at the moment when the former Real Madrid star was giving his take on Arsenal’s chances in the Champions League.

When asked about the North London club’s chances this season, Beckham didn’t hold back:

“Not much chance to be honest!” he said, hinting at a tough road ahead for Mikel Arteta’s side, Idman.biz reports.

But Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was quick to respond with a cheeky reminder:

“Is it because they play Madrid? Do you remember what happened the last time?” he said.

