16 April 2025
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years

16 April 2025
Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic facing marriage crisis after nine years

One of the sporting world’s most admired couples may be heading for a split. German football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger and former tennis star Ana Ivanovic are reportedly experiencing serious marital difficulties, according to German newspaper Bild.

Idman.biz, citing Daily Mail, reports that the 40-year-old World Cup winner and ex-Manchester United midfielder has been married to Ivanovic, 37, since 2016.

The couple share three young sons and were once seen as a model celebrity partnership following their picturesque wedding in Venice nearly nine years ago.

However, their relationship is in deep crisis, with growing speculation about a potential separation. The main issue appears to be a lack of time spent together, with Schweinsteiger’s frequent travel commitments clashing with Ivanovic’s more settled family life in her hometown of Belgrade, Serbia.

Currently, Schweinsteiger is in Jakarta, Indonesia, while Ivanovic remains in Serbia caring for their children. The tennis star is said to be relying on the help of her parents and brother, who also live in Belgrade, as Schweinsteiger’s absences continue to increase.

Although neither party has made a public statement about the rumored split, reports suggest the strain of long-distance living and conflicting lifestyles has taken a toll on their once-strong bond.

