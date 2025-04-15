Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss to Arsenal on April 8.

Idman.biz, citing IFFHS, reports that History suggests that the Spanish giants are no strangers to bouncing back from tough European nights.

In six previous instances where they lost the first leg of a European knockout tie by three or more goals, they managed to stage a comeback at home and progress in half of those cases. However, the last successful turnaround of this kind dates back nearly four decades — to 1985.

Real Madrid’s three-goal first-leg defeats in Europe:

Tie Comp. Season Round Leg 1 Leg 2 Benfica — Real Madrid EC 1964-65 QF 5-1 1-2 Derby County — Real Madrid EC 1975-76 R16 4-1 1-5 Anderlecht — Real Madrid UC 1984-85 R16 3-0 1-6 Borussia M’gladbach — Real Madrid UC 1985-86 R16 5-1 0-4 Bayern — Real Madrid EC 1986-87 SF 4-1 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — Real Madrid CL 2012-13 SF 4-1 0-2 Arsenal — Real Madrid CL 2024-25 QF 3-0

Idman.biz