Musa Gurbanli: “Matches against Neftchi come with extra motivation” - INTERVIEW

Qarabag’s striker Musa Gurbanli shared his thoughts with Futbolxeber.az following their 4–1 victory over Sabail in the 30th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

— You secured a 4–1 win against Sabail. What are your thoughts on the match?

— We’re happy with the win and scoring four goals. That was our main goal. We knew it wouldn’t be an easy game — even though Sabail is seen as an underdog, they’re not a weak side.

— Did the early goals make things easier for you?

— Definitely. Scoring early is always a plus for the team. It allows you to play with more comfort and confidence. But of course, we still have to stay focused throughout the game.

— Next up is Neftchi. What are your expectations from that match?

— We’re preparing seriously for the game. It’s an important match, and our goal is to win. The motivation is always higher when it comes to playing against Neftchi. We’ll do our best to get all three points.

— If Qarabag wins and Zira drops points against Sumgayit, the title will be sealed with five rounds remaining. Does that add extra pressure?

— Of course, our main goal is the championship. We step onto the pitch aiming to win every match — including the one against Neftchi. We’re not overly concerned with other results; we’re focused on our own game.

— If the title is secured early, how will you stay motivated for the remaining matches?

— It might affect us a bit, but we can’t let ourselves become complacent. We need to stay focused and keep working hard. After the season ends, we’ll have European competitions, and we need to be in top form physically and mentally for that.

— After the Neftchi game comes the cup semifinal. Can you overturn the first-leg loss?

— Our goal is to make a comeback and reach the final. We’ll give it everything we’ve got, although we know it won’t be easy — Araz-Nakhchivan is a strong side.

— Currently, there are no local players among the league’s top scorers. As a national team striker, what do you think is causing the low productivity among Azerbaijani forwards?

— There are definitely some shortcomings — I see it myself as a striker. I accept the criticism and the concerns people raise. The responsibility lies with us. Personally, I’m constantly working hard to improve. I do extra training, and I’m committed to correcting these flaws. It takes patience and persistence — and with enough effort, results will come.

— Two years ago, you were among the league’s top scorers. What’s behind the drop in form — was it your stint in Sweden or the injury after returning home?

— When things don’t go as planned, of course it affects your form. As you mentioned, two years ago I was among the league’s top scorers — I was only 20 then. I think about that a lot. I know I was capable then, and I still am. Yes, there have been some changes, but I try to stay motivated. I’m giving it everything I’ve got and working hard to get back to that level. Every footballer has ups and downs in their career. I understand that, and I’m approaching it with patience and professionalism. I believe I’ll come back even stronger.

