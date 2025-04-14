14 strikers offered to Qarabag - How many will Gurban Gurbanov choose?

The number of strikers recently offered to Qarabag has reached 14, and that list is expected to grow.

According to Sportinfo.az, Idman.biz reports that a wide range of forwards from various leagues—particularly from Turkiye, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Brazil, Argentina, and France—have been proposed by different agents.

Qarabag has already established contact with 3 or 4 of these players. Head coach Gurban Gurbanov is reportedly considering at least two new signings for the attacking line.

His plan is to use one as a central striker and the other just behind him in a supporting role.

Back in January, Qarabag sold Olavio Juninho to Flamengo for a €5 million transfer fee. In June, the club is expected to part ways with Redon Xhixha as well.

Idman.biz