WATCH: One goal enough for Barça

Barcelona secured a narrow win in Matchday 31 of LaLiga.

The Catalan giants edged past Leganés away from home thanks to a decisive own goal, Idman.biz reports.

A misdirected touch by a Leganés defender sent the ball into his own net, handing Barça all three points.

With this result, Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to 24 matches and increased the gap to Real Madrid to seven points. Real are set to face Alavés later this round.

LaLiga, matchday 31

April 12

16:00. Real Sociedad 0–2 Mallorca

18:15. Getafe 1–3 Las Palmas

20:30. Celta 0–2 Espanyol

23:00. Leganés 0–1 Barcelona

Idman.biz