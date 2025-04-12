1600th goal from Qarabag

Qarabag scored its 1600th goal in the Azerbaijani championships.

It happened in the match against Sabail of the XXX round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Leandro Andrade, who scored the second goal of the guests who won 4:1 on the road, went down in history as the author of the anniversary goal. The Aghdam club scored its 1600th goal in its 955th match.

In total, 913 of the 1602 goals were scored at home, 674 at away, and 15 at neutral venues. Qarabag became the first team to score 1600 goals in the Azerbaijani championships. The team's average efficiency is 1.68.

The first goal in the team's history was scored by Mehman Alishanov. He was the author of the first goal not only for Qarabag, but also in the history of the competition, in a home match against Inshaatchi (Sabirabad) on May 3, 1992 (1:2).

Idman.biz