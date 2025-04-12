13 April 2025
EN

1600th goal from Qarabag

Football
News
12 April 2025 10:55
35
1600th goal from Qarabag

Qarabag scored its 1600th goal in the Azerbaijani championships.

It happened in the match against Sabail of the XXX round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Leandro Andrade, who scored the second goal of the guests who won 4:1 on the road, went down in history as the author of the anniversary goal. The Aghdam club scored its 1600th goal in its 955th match.

In total, 913 of the 1602 goals were scored at home, 674 at away, and 15 at neutral venues. Qarabag became the first team to score 1600 goals in the Azerbaijani championships. The team's average efficiency is 1.68.

The first goal in the team's history was scored by Mehman Alishanov. He was the author of the first goal not only for Qarabag, but also in the history of the competition, in a home match against Inshaatchi (Sabirabad) on May 3, 1992 (1:2).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Milan's first since van Basten
12 April 18:01
Football

Milan's first since van Basten

Dutch striker achieved this by scoring against Udinese
Elvin Badalov: “Maybe, the principle is between the coaches, it has nothing to do with us”
12 April 17:56
Football

Elvin Badalov: “Maybe, the principle is between the coaches, it has nothing to do with us”

Sumgait's defender said they will go out to win today's match against Shamakhi
Former Azerbaijani national football player: "I have been unemployed for four or five years"
12 April 15:32
Football

Former Azerbaijani national football player: "I have been unemployed for four or five years"

The veteran football player said that he would celebrate his birthday with his family
Valdemar Almeida: “Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season”
12 April 14:43
Football

Valdemar Almeida: “Everyone said that Kepaz would not be able to do it this season”

These words were made by Kepaz footballer Valdemar Almeida in a statement to the club’s press service
President of the federation passed away
12 April 14:27
Football

President of the federation passed away

The press service of the Sumgayit club announced this
300th victory over Gabala
12 April 13:00
Football

300th victory over Gabala

It happened in the XXI round of the First League

Most read

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica
10 April 12:01
Football

Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica

Lamine Yamal etched his name into UEFA Champions League history with a brilliant first-half performance in FC Barcelona's 3-1 lead
Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals
10 April 10:39
Football

Chelsea face Legia in Poland for Conference League quarterfinals

Today marks the beginning of the Conference League quarterfinals with the first leg matches
Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting