The 31st round of Italy’s Serie A has kicked off with a commanding performance from AC Milan.

The Rossoneri secured a convincing 4-0 away win against Udinese, delivering a flawless display on the road, Idman.biz reports.

With this emphatic result, Milan move up to 9th place in the standings with 51 points.

Serie A, Round 32

April 11

22:45. Udinese 0–4 Milan

