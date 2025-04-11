Where does Qarabag rank in Europe?

The positions of Azerbaijani clubs in Europe, according to the IFFHS world club rankings, have been revealed.

A total of 281 European clubs are listed in the ranking, Idman.biz reports.

Among them, 4 are Azerbaijani clubs. Qarabag has dropped 11 places and now ranks 112th in Europe with 138.50 points.

Zira ranks 128th with 100.75 points. Sabah holds the 218th spot with 64.75 points, while Araz-Nakhchivan is 276th with 55 points.

In the global rankings, Qarabag is placed 124th, Zira 220th, Sabah 393rd, and Araz-Nakhchivan 492nd.

Idman.biz