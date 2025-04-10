12 April 2025
EN

Klose offers Emreli a new chance: “They must fill the gap”

Football
News
10 April 2025 17:25
66
Klose offers Emreli a new chance: “They must fill the gap”

Azerbaijani national football player Mahir Emreli could become one of the key players in Nürnberg's starting lineup once again.

This is the claim made by the German press, Idman.biz reports.

The potential for this opportunity has arisen due to significant losses in the attack line of the 2nd Bundesliga club. Stefanos Tzimas has sustained muscle issues and will miss the match against Kaiserslautern. Janis Antiste will be suspended for two rounds. Lukas Schleyer was unable to impress in the last match. Dastin Forkel is sidelined for an extended period due to injury. Benjamin Goller and Janni Serra have not left a significant impact throughout the season.

Head coach Miroslav Klose admits that his team needs a forward and acknowledges the importance of this gap: "Now, other players must fill that gap."

According to Bild, Klose's words also apply to Mahir Emreli, with whom he has had several personal conversations. The German coach does not hide the fact that new opportunities are opening up for him: “He has the skill level. Everything can start again for him. Everyone has a chance.”

Emreli last scored for Nurnberg 159 days ago, on November 3, 2024, in a match against Hamburg.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Where does Qarabag rank in Europe?
11 April 18:30
Football

Where does Qarabag rank in Europe?

The positions of Azerbaijani clubs in Europe, according to the IFFHS world club rankings, have been revealed
Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal
11 April 17:21
Football

Tonali under fresh scrutiny as Italian authorities probe new illegal betting scandal

Sandro Tonali is once again under investigation in connection with a new case of suspected illegal betting

Former national team head coach joins Coaches Committee
11 April 17:00
Football

Former national team head coach joins Coaches Committee

Former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Asgar Abdullayev, has returned to AFFA’s Coaches Committee
Salah to stay at Liverpool for two more years – VIDEO
11 April 16:47
Football

Salah to stay at Liverpool for two more years – VIDEO

Mohamed Salah has extended his contract with Liverpool
Qarabag holds dominant record ahead of Premier League clash
11 April 15:53
Football

Qarabag holds dominant record ahead of Premier League clash

Today marks the start of Matchday 30 in the Misli Premier League, and the opening game features a showdown between Sabail and Qarabag
Sabah President: "Aliyar Agayev is on the field and may not see the episode, so why doesn't VAR see it?" - VIDEO
11 April 15:00
Football

Sabah President: "Aliyar Agayev is on the field and may not see the episode, so why doesn't VAR see it?" - VIDEO

"I have great respect for Aliyar Agayev. I have been in football for 7 years, I have not had a conversation or dialogue with him so far"

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches