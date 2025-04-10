Klose offers Emreli a new chance: “They must fill the gap”

Azerbaijani national football player Mahir Emreli could become one of the key players in Nürnberg's starting lineup once again.

This is the claim made by the German press, Idman.biz reports.

The potential for this opportunity has arisen due to significant losses in the attack line of the 2nd Bundesliga club. Stefanos Tzimas has sustained muscle issues and will miss the match against Kaiserslautern. Janis Antiste will be suspended for two rounds. Lukas Schleyer was unable to impress in the last match. Dastin Forkel is sidelined for an extended period due to injury. Benjamin Goller and Janni Serra have not left a significant impact throughout the season.

Head coach Miroslav Klose admits that his team needs a forward and acknowledges the importance of this gap: "Now, other players must fill that gap."

According to Bild, Klose's words also apply to Mahir Emreli, with whom he has had several personal conversations. The German coach does not hide the fact that new opportunities are opening up for him: “He has the skill level. Everything can start again for him. Everyone has a chance.”

Emreli last scored for Nurnberg 159 days ago, on November 3, 2024, in a match against Hamburg.

Idman.biz