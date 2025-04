Gunay Zamanli, Head of the Legal Department at AFFA, is participating in the FIFA Compliance Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The summit focuses on strengthening compliance systems within FIFA member associations, promoting ethical principles, and enhancing international cooperation, Idman.biz reports.

During the event, Gunay Zamanli is engaging in knowledge exchange with international experts, representing AFFA in this key area of governance and compliance.

Idman.biz