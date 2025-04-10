12 April 2025
WATCH: Messi's double secures Inter Miami's spot in CONCACAF semifinals - VIDEO

10 April 2025 10:17
55
Lionel Messi has led his team, Inter Miami, to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Despite losing the first leg of the quarterfinals 0-1 to Los Angeles, the Argentine superstar’s team came back strong in the second leg, securing a 3-1 victory, Idman.biz reports.

Although Los Angeles scored the first goal of the match, Messi equalized in the 35th minute. In the 84th minute, he sealed the win with a penalty, ensuring his team's progression to the semifinals.

Inter Miami will now face Canadian team Vancouver in the upcoming semifinal match.

