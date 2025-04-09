Tellur Mutallimov's goal named the BEST - VIDEO

The winners of the Goal of the Month project have been announced.

The best goal of March in the Misli Premier League was scored by Tellur Mutallimov of Sabah, Idman.biz reports.

He earned 6 out of 11 possible votes, securing the top spot. Rufat Abdullazada from Sabail received three votes, while Bernardo Dias from Araz-Nakhchivan got two votes. In the I League, Pablo Alves was the winner, and in the II League, Ravan Guluzada took the top honor.

Mutallimov scored this goal in a 3-3 draw against Sumgayit.

Idman.biz