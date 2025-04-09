Siyasat Asgarov: “We will try to secure a big win over Lithuania”

"The match was expected to be tough. Montenegro was playing a match in this 'window' on their home turf against us," said Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani women's national football team.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with the AFFA press service, he shared his thoughts after the 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League group stage match against Montenegro: "We had to play two consecutive away games in a short period of time. Naturally, fatigue set in. We did our best to recover the team fully for the match. Montenegro is also our main rival for the top spot in the group. Honestly, our players made some mistakes in the first half. In particular, we faced difficulties in the attack and could not hold the ball forward. Thanks to the reliable performance of our goalkeeper and defenders, we went into the break with a draw. In the second half, we performed better in attack, took the lead, and had other chances. Unfortunately, not scoring the second goal led to the opponent's late offensive. In the 90+2nd minute, we conceded a penalty goal. In the penalty situation, the ball touched both the opponent's and our player's hands."

The head coach also spoke about the upcoming match against Lithuania on May 30: "We are disappointed that we lost the victory against Montenegro. Nevertheless, we continue to fight for the first place. In the final match, we will face Lithuania at our home stadium. That game is very important for us. Not only do we need to win, but we also have to improve our goal difference as much as possible. For this reason, we will try to secure a big win over Lithuania."

Currently, Montenegro and Azerbaijan share the top spots in the group with 5 points each, while Lithuania has no points.

Idman.biz