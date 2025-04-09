What Awaits Azerbaijan: B League or Play-Offs?

The fate of Azerbaijan’s women’s national football team in the UEFA Nations League no longer lies entirely in their own hands.

As Idman.biz reports, the final outcome for Siyasat Asgarov’s squad will be determined in the last round of matches.

Competing in Group IV of League C, Azerbaijan is currently tied with Montenegro at 5 points. Both teams have defeated Lithuania and drawn in their head-to-head meetings (0–0 and 1–1). Although both sides beat the group’s bottom team by the same goal difference, Montenegro has scored more overall—winning 3–1 at home, while Azerbaijan won 2–0 away. This gives the Balkan team a narrow edge, placing them first and Azerbaijan second.

Both contenders have one remaining match—each against Lithuania. While, in theory, Lithuania could still top the group with two wins, such a turnaround would be considered a major surprise given their performances so far.

The group winner will be decided in the matches against Lithuania. Azerbaijan will play at home, while Montenegro travels to face the Baltic side away.

One major advantage for Montenegro is the schedule—they will play after Azerbaijan. This means they’ll know exactly what result and goal difference they need in order to secure top spot.

Azerbaijan will face Lithuania on May 30. To keep promotion hopes alive, our team must win—and by as large a margin as possible. If successful, all eyes will turn to June 3, when Montenegro faces Lithuania. The group winner earns a direct promotion to League B.

If Azerbaijan finishes second, they still have a chance to move up through the play-offs. Among the second-placed teams in League C, the top two will face third-placed sides from League B. These matches are scheduled for October.

There are six groups in League C, making the competition for those two play-off spots intense.

Group Standings (after 3 rounds):

# Team P W D L B/D Pts 1 Montenegro 3 1 2 0 4–2 5 2 Azerbaijan 3 1 2 0 3–1 5 3 Lithuania 2 0 0 2 1–5 0

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz