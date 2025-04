Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has decided to leave the English club.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder is reportedly planning to depart as a free agent, Idman.biz reports.

Brazilian club Flamengo has shown interest in signing the Italian international. If the move materializes, Jorginho will team up with former Qarabag striker Juninho.

Jorginho’s current contract with Arsenal expires in June 2025.

