8 April 2025
EN

Football
News
8 April 2025 14:24
22
Is Gurban Gurbanov making major changes to the squad?

At the end of this season, Qarabag will undergo significant changes in their squad.
This claim has been made by the sports website Qol.az. It is suggested that Qarabag intends to part ways with several players, both local and foreign, Idman.biz reports.
In their place, the club is expected to bring in new players, primarily foreign footballers. The team aims to strengthen key positions, including the central defense, left and right midfield, the midfield line, and the forward line. Head coach Gurban Gurbanov plans to sign at least five new players to form the core of the team for the upcoming season.
Sources indicate that new transfers such as Emmanuel Addai, Alexey Kashuk, and returning players like Bahlul Mustafazada and Badavi Huseynov, as well as the departure of Juninho, have all contributed to the team's struggles this season. The gap in the attacking center, especially after Juninho's departure, has been a source of frustration for Gurbanov. Additionally, defensive midfielder Patrick Andrade has not been performing at his best, and the coaching staff acknowledges the need for replacements in these positions.
However, Gurbanov considers the winter transfer of Kady to Qarabag as a success. The Brazilian, who returned to the Aghdam club, has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 8 Premier League matches. His return to form has been a positive for the club, easing the pressure to sign an additional playmaker.
The decision to make squad changes stems from Qarabag’s disappointing performance in this season’s UEFA Europa League, where they finished last in their group among 36 teams. Many players have been physically and mentally exhausted, a sentiment that Gurbanov has acknowledged in press conferences without naming names.
Qarabag has been in talks with foreign players and their clubs at both official and unofficial levels. Some initial agreements have been reached, but there are players demanding high compensation, which Qarabag is not willing to meet.
Idman.biz

Tags:

