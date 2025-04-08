Azerbaijan women’s national team battles Montenegro for top spot in Nations League

The Azerbaijan women's national football team will play their next match today.

The team is set to compete in another UEFA Nations League encounter, Idman.biz reports.

Coached by Siyasat Asgarov, the squad will take the field in their final away match of League C, Group 4. Azerbaijan will face Montenegro in a crucial game as they fight for the group lead.

The team’s final group stage match will take place at home against Lithuania on May 30.

UEFA Nations League

League C, Group 4

April 8

20:00. Montenegro vs Azerbaijan

Referee: Marta San Juan (Andorra)

Venue: Niksic City Stadium

Idman.biz