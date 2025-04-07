7 April 2025
EN

Liverpool in race for Ekitike as Premier League rivals join the pursuit

Football
News
7 April 2025 17:49
18
Liverpool in race for Ekitike as Premier League rivals join the pursuit

Liverpool have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt's 21-year-old striker, Hugo Ekitike, but face strong competition from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The French forward, valued at €80 million by Frankfurt, is also under consideration by Chelsea, Newcastle United, and West Ham United, Idman.biz reports.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are monitoring Ekitike to strengthen their attacking options, while Newcastle sees him as a future replacement for Alexander Isak. Chelsea are interested in him as a more cost-effective alternative.

Despite Frankfurt’s intent to keep Ekitike until 2026, they are open to selling if a substantial offer is made. Premier League clubs are expected to make initial bids of around €60 million, potentially sparking a fierce transfer battle.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

How much is Man Utd asking for Casemiro?
17:17
Football

How much is Man Utd asking for Casemiro?

The English club is looking to part ways with Casemiro in the upcoming summer transfer window
Van Dijk confirms progress on new Liverpool deal: “We are in talks”
16:05
World football

Van Dijk confirms progress on new Liverpool deal: “We are in talks”

Van Dijk’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire in June 2025
Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton
15:39
Football

Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton

The Croatian coach parted ways with the club following their early relegation
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE
14:39
Football

Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE

The player’s contract is set to expire at the end of June
Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten
14:13
Football

Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten

The XXIX round of the Misli Premier League will conclude with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sumgayit

Most read

Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end