Liverpool in race for Ekitike as Premier League rivals join the pursuit

Liverpool have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt's 21-year-old striker, Hugo Ekitike, but face strong competition from Arsenal and Manchester United.

The French forward, valued at €80 million by Frankfurt, is also under consideration by Chelsea, Newcastle United, and West Ham United, Idman.biz reports.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are monitoring Ekitike to strengthen their attacking options, while Newcastle sees him as a future replacement for Alexander Isak. Chelsea are interested in him as a more cost-effective alternative.

Despite Frankfurt’s intent to keep Ekitike until 2026, they are open to selling if a substantial offer is made. Premier League clubs are expected to make initial bids of around €60 million, potentially sparking a fierce transfer battle.

