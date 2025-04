The price Manchester United is asking for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been revealed.

The English club is looking to part ways with Casemiro in the upcoming summer transfer window, Idman.biz reports.

Casemiro joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022, and now Manchester United plans to sell him for €15-17 million.

United paid €70 million to Real Madrid for the midfielder back in 2022.

Idman.biz