Recent French football football leader PSJ League 1 has updated its own records, which has 6 rounds of the current season to the finish.

Paris Club was the champion of the country for the 13th time, Idman.biz reports.

In this regard, the second result is the 10-fold champion in the 60s and 70s. This team does not seem realistic to compete in the coming years with the current leader of French football. Currently, the St. Etyen, which is just a team in the tournament table, should still work to stay in the elite, and then consider competing with the Paris in the coming years. Marsel's 9, Monaco and Nant are 8 championships.

Although the total number of victory is the leader in the victory, PSJ, in turn, at least the first 3 seasons to compete with Lion, which is the first in a consistent championship, should also reach him. The first decade of Lion's century has 7 consecutive championships. In the history of PSJ, he lived 4 consecutive championships for the second time. 4 consecutive scorbing series are also in St. Etienen and Marseille.

Another record that the PSJ is updated is that the first two-steps in a row for the 14th time. The capitals won the last 14 championships and won a silver medal in 3. In this regard, the 2nd result began with a silver medal, followed by 7 consecutive championships in Lion.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz