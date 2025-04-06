Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end.

The Catalan side was held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis in the 30th round of the Spanish championship, failing to secure their 10th consecutive win, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, other top European clubs continue their winning runs:

PSG have now won 9 consecutive matches in Ligue 1. With six rounds remaining, they have already secured the French championship title.

In Portugal, Benfica are on an 8-game winning streak, but face a tough away match against Porto tonight.

Over in Italy, Roma have won 7 games in a row and will look to extend that run when they host Juventus this evening.

Idman.biz