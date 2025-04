Former Azerbaijani national football team striker Dmitri Nazarov is celebrating his 35th birthday today.

Nazarov currently plays for the German club Kickers Offenbach, which competes in the fourth tier of the country's football league, Idman.biz reports.

Between 2014 and 2022, Nazarov made 46 appearances for the Azerbaijani national team, scoring 8 goals. He also found the net in matches against national teams such as Italy and Germany.

