Renato Gaúcho appointed head coach of Fluminense for seventh time

Renato Gaúcho has been appointed as the head coach of Fluminense.

The 62-year-old Brazilian has signed a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

This will be Gaúcho's seventh stint managing Fluminense, a club he last coached in 2014. He led the team to win the Brazilian Cup in 2007.

Additionally, Gaúcho has won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Cup with Gremio.

As a player, Gaúcho was part of the Brazil national team that won the Copa America in 1989.

Idman.biz