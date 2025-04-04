4 April 2025
EN

Siyasat Asgarov: "I believe the players will fill this gap"

Football
News
4 April 2025 10:41
25
Siyasat Asgarov: "I believe the players will fill this gap"

"We will play a very important match against Lithuania."

This was stated by Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani women's national football team, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the press service of the AFFA, the coach shared his thoughts on today’s game against Lithuania in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League: "We will play two consecutive away matches. Four days later, we will face Montenegro. But right now, all our focus is on the match with Lithuania. Lithuania lost to Montenegro in their first match. Since we are in a three-team group, today's game is very important. Although we have some absences, I believe the players called up will fill this gap. The atmosphere in the camp is great, and none of the players in the squad have any injuries. We have analyzed the opponent, and we know both their weaknesses and strengths. We structured our training sessions accordingly. If we can force the opponent to make mistakes, we will achieve the result we desire."

The Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match, which will take place at the Zalgiris Stadium in Vilnius, will kick off at 19:30 Baku time.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fernandes equals Rooney’s record
16:29
Football

Fernandes equals Rooney’s record

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for March
Romário’s son continues career in Ukraine
16:04
Football

Romário’s son continues career in Ukraine

The Ukrainian second-tier club UCSA officially announced the signing of Romarinho
Turan Tovuz extends contract with Brazilian striker for two more years
15:45
Football

Turan Tovuz extends contract with Brazilian striker for two more years

Turan Tovuz has secured a contract extension with another foreign player
José Mourinho to coach Brazil?
15:12
Football

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position
Road to Final: Four Contenders for Two Spots - ANALYSIS
14:58
Football

Road to Final: Four Contenders for Two Spots - ANALYSIS

A historical look at past results and what they might indicate for the current competition
Milestone day for Dmitri Nazarov - VIDEO
14:36
Football

Milestone day for Dmitri Nazarov - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijani national football team striker Dmitri Nazarov is celebrating his 35th birthday today

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced
3 April 13:26
MMA

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025
3 April 09:52
World football

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025

The leading goal scorers in national leagues for 2025 have been revealed