Siyasat Asgarov: "I believe the players will fill this gap"

"We will play a very important match against Lithuania."

This was stated by Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of the Azerbaijani women's national football team, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with the press service of the AFFA, the coach shared his thoughts on today’s game against Lithuania in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League: "We will play two consecutive away matches. Four days later, we will face Montenegro. But right now, all our focus is on the match with Lithuania. Lithuania lost to Montenegro in their first match. Since we are in a three-team group, today's game is very important. Although we have some absences, I believe the players called up will fill this gap. The atmosphere in the camp is great, and none of the players in the squad have any injuries. We have analyzed the opponent, and we know both their weaknesses and strengths. We structured our training sessions accordingly. If we can force the opponent to make mistakes, we will achieve the result we desire."

The Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match, which will take place at the Zalgiris Stadium in Vilnius, will kick off at 19:30 Baku time.

Idman.biz