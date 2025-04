Andriy Shevchenko’s bid for a spot on the UEFA Executive Committee has been unsuccessful.

The former football star, who currently serves as the President of the Ukrainian Football Federation, did not receive enough votes in the elections held during UEFA’s Congress, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Russian Football Union President Alexander Dyukov chose not to run for re-election, officially stepping down from the UEFA Executive Committee after joining in 2021.

Idman.biz