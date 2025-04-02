2 April 2025
Leipzig’s head coach plan

Football
News
2 April 2025 17:19
Leipzig’s head coach plan

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner could continue his career in Germany.

RB Leipzig has expressed interest in the Austrian manager and has initiated talks with him.

The Bundesliga club wants Glasner to take charge starting next season.

If he agrees, Leipzig will have to pay compensation to Crystal Palace, as his contract with the English club runs until the summer of 2026.

After parting ways with Marco Rose, Leipzig appointed Zsolt Löw as interim head coach until the end of the season.

