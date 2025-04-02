Sabail goalkeeper: "We will fight until the last round to stay in the Premier League" – INTERVIEW

Sabail FC goalkeeper Alirza Mushtabazada shares his thoughts in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC.

- In Round 28 of the Misli Premier League, you played to a 1-1 draw against Kapaz away from home. What prevented you from securing a win?

- We prepared very well for the match and understood the responsibility. After equalizing, we had chances but, unfortunately, couldn’t capitalize on them. Still, avoiding defeat was a good result.

- Why has the team struggled this season? What do you think is the main issue?

- We train well, and the squad is full of quality players. We approach every match with enthusiasm. Of course, consecutive defeats affect morale, but we have a strong bond within the team. There’s no internal issue. We’re just in a tough situation, and everyone is working hard to overcome it. No player wants their team to be relegated. We simply haven’t been able to build a winning streak. If we manage that, believe me, everything will change. Every team experiences ups and downs—it's part of football.

- Do you think Sabail can secure its place in the Premier League by the end of the season?

- To be completely honest, I strongly believe we will stay in the top division. Anything is possible in life—and in football. Relegation is not on our minds. We will fight on the pitch until the very last round.

- If the team is relegated, would you consider staying with Sabail next season?

- As I said, I am not thinking about relegation. My only focus is keeping "Sabail" in the Premier League, and I truly believe in that. As for my future, I am loyal to this club. I have no intention of leaving. I owe it to the team to stand by them in difficult times. I will fight until the last drop of my blood on the field.

- Let’s talk about your individual performance. You’ve been in great form this season. What’s the key to your success?

- I got my chance after Javid Huseynov took charge. Earlier, my performances weren’t as I had hoped, but over time, things started to improve. The more you play, the more you develop. The club has given me great opportunities, and I’ve made the most of them.

- As a young goalkeeper, do you have any idols in world football?

- My answer might surprise people, but I don’t have a single goalkeeper I consider my ultimate role model. I work hard on myself and try to learn from different goalkeepers, but I don’t have an ideal one in mind.

- Portugal's Fernando Santos called you up to the Azerbaijan national team ahead of the friendly match against Belarus. How did it feel to be part of the senior squad for the first time?

- It’s hard to put into words. It was an incredible experience to be there and gain valuable exposure. I am grateful to those who believed in me, and I will continue striving to prove myself worthy of the national team. Hopefully, I’ll receive more call-ups in the future.

- What are your thoughts on the national team’s recent performances?

- Every player called up to the national team is eager to prove themselves. No one wants to lose, but in football, there’s no rule that says you win every game. You have to be ready for all kinds of results.

Idman.biz