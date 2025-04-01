Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?

Sporting Kansas City has parted ways with head coach Peter Vermes.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the 58-year-old coach was among the longest-serving managers at a single club.

Vermes, who was appointed as head coach in November 2009, left his position after 16 years, falling short of Gurban Gurbanov, who has been with Qarabag for 17 years.

Longest-serving coaches at a single club worldwide

Como Sono (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa) – 42 years (ongoing)

Brent Peters (Bacup Borough, England) – 27 years (ongoing)

Stephen Baxter (Crusaders, Northern Ireland) – 19 years (left in 2024)

Frank Schmidt (Heidenheim, Germany) – 18 years (ongoing)

Gurban Gurbanov (Qarabag, Azerbaijan) – 17 years (ongoing)

Simon Weaver (Harrogate Town, England) – 16 years (ongoing)

Peter Vermes (Sporting Kansas City, USA) – 16 years (left yesterday)

