31 March 2025
EN

Kanan Karimov: 'Players assume they will always be called to the national team'"

Football
News
31 March 2025 13:42
16
Kanan Karimov: 'Players assume they will always be called to the national team'"

"The national team lacks leadership."

Idman.biz reports that former Azerbaijani national team forward Kanan Karimov shared his thoughts with Sportal.az regarding the team’s recent struggles.

Kerimov believes fundamental changes are needed within the squad: "Unfortunately, we lost our last two matches. In my opinion, defeats against Haiti and Belarus are unacceptable, especially without scoring a single goal. It feels like the national spirit is 'dead.' Some players seem too comfortable, assuming they will be called up regardless of their performance. The team is missing strong leaders."

Speaking about head coach Fernando Santos, Karimov acknowledged his impressive career but emphasized the need for better squad selection: "Fans expect results, but at this rate, we won’t achieve anything in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. It's time to wake up before it’s too late."

Idman.biz

Related news

Top-scoring defenders of 21st century – LIST
14:52
Football

Top-scoring defenders of 21st century – LIST

The most prolific defenders of the 21st century have been revealed

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
PSG equals Big Five Leagues' unbeaten away record
12:56
Football

PSG equals Big Five Leagues' unbeaten away record

PSG has matched a historic record in Europe’s top five leagues

€80 million bonus for Real Madrid players this season
12:37
Football

€80 million bonus for Real Madrid players this season

The maximum bonus that Real Madrid players can earn this season has been revealed

Record-breaking 18 goals scored in Azerbaijan Premier League's 28th round
12:03
Football

Record-breaking 18 goals scored in Azerbaijan Premier League's 28th round

In the 28th round of the Misli Premier League, a total of 18 goals were scored

Zira claims 400th 3:0 victory in Azerbaijan Premier League's 33-year history
11:49
Football

Zira claims 400th 3:0 victory in Azerbaijan Premier League's 33-year history

In the 28th round of the Misli Premier League, the final match saw Zira defeating Shamakhi 3-0

Most read

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?
29 March 11:14
Football

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?

Negotiations are already underway with the 70-year-old Portuguese specialist
Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil
28 March 16:16
Football

Corinthians clinch 31st Championship – Depay wins first ritle in Brazil

Corinthians have claimed their 31st São Paulo State Championship title in club history

Cristiano Ronaldo's team eyes Premier League player
28 March 15:21
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's team eyes Premier League player

Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr, is planning to add another player to the roster
Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years
29 March 14:01
Football

Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years

On the occasion of its 120th anniversary, Chelsea has announced a All-Time Best XI formed from the best players in its history