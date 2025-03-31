31 March 2025
LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place

Football
News
31 March 2025 10:41
36
The list of foreign players with the most appearances in LaLiga has been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranks Antoine Griezmann as the all-time leader, Idman.biz reports.

The French forward has played 521 matches in the Spanish league, surpassing Lionel Messi, who is now second. Karim Benzema completes the top three.

Top 15 foreign players with the most LaLiga appearances:
1. Antoine Griezmann – 521
2. Lionel Messi – 520
3. Karim Benzema – 439
4. Ivan Rakitić – 438
5. Dani Alves – 436
6. Luka Modrić – 387
7. Marcelo – 386
8. Valery Karpin – 384
9. Roberto Carlos – 370
10. Mauro Silva / Iñaki Williams – 369
12. Miroslav Dukić / Diego Godín – 368
14. Jan Oblak – 361
15. Filipe Luís – 351

