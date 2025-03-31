LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place

The list of foreign players with the most appearances in LaLiga has been revealed.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranks Antoine Griezmann as the all-time leader, Idman.biz reports.

The French forward has played 521 matches in the Spanish league, surpassing Lionel Messi, who is now second. Karim Benzema completes the top three.

Top 15 foreign players with the most LaLiga appearances:

1. Antoine Griezmann – 521

2. Lionel Messi – 520

3. Karim Benzema – 439

4. Ivan Rakitić – 438

5. Dani Alves – 436

6. Luka Modrić – 387

7. Marcelo – 386

8. Valery Karpin – 384

9. Roberto Carlos – 370

10. Mauro Silva / Iñaki Williams – 369

12. Miroslav Dukić / Diego Godín – 368

14. Jan Oblak – 361

15. Filipe Luís – 351

Idman.biz