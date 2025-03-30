30 March 2025
EN

Messi - another goal, another victory

Football
News
30 March 2025 14:33
39
Lionel Messi extended his goal streak for Inter Miami to 4 matches.

Argentine footballer, who entered the field in the 55th minute of the match (2:1) with Philadelphia within the framework of the MLS championship, scored the winning goal two minutes later, evaluating the pass of Luis Suarez, Idman.biz reports.

Thus, Messi has either scored a goal or provided an assist (5+2) in all 6 matches played by Inter Miami in all tournaments since the start of the 2025 season. If we take into account the last season, his productive streak has reached a total of 8 official matches.

37-year-old forward had previously missed two matches for the national team within the framework of the qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup due to a muscle injury.

Inter Miami is the leader in the overall score of the MLS regular championship with 13 points from 5 matches.

Idman.biz

