Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) moved one step closer to securing the Ligue 1 title after a dominant away victory in Matchweek 27.

Idman.biz reports that the Parisians delivered a commanding 6-1 win against Saint-Étienne, securing their 22nd victory of the season. With 71 points, PSG now needs just one more point to officially claim the championship.

Ligue 1, Matchweek 27

March 29

20:00 Reims 3-1 Marseille

22:00 Saint-Étienne 1-6 PSG

00:00 Monaco 2-1 Nice

